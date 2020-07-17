2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.23.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. 18,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.78. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of 2U by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 2U by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.