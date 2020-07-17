$38.55 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report $38.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.44 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $32.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $159.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.15 million to $162.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.92 million, with estimates ranging from $161.26 million to $183.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,483. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

