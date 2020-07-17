$42.80 Million in Sales Expected for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) will report sales of $42.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. Capital City Bank Group reported sales of $38.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full-year sales of $169.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.70 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital City Bank Group.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Stan W. Connally purchased 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $132,543. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,236. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

