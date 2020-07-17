4,667 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Tower by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. 10,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,288. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.