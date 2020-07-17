4,752 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $127,391,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,756,000 after buying an additional 805,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,623,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $13,426,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $66.12. 4,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,901. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.