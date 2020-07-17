5,015 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.45. 18,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.