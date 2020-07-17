6,146 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $619,639,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 763.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after buying an additional 556,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,283. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $357.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.