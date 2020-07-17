7,319 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after purchasing an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. 6,219,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,649,917. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

