9,957 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.77. 832,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,916. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

