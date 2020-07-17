A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 22,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,278. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.