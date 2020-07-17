Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Cut by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. 48,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,241. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

