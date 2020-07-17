Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $427.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,080. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

