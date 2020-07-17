Adyen’s (ADYEY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,555. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

The Fly

