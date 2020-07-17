AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 128,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AEGON by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit