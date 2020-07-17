AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.
Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 128,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.14.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
