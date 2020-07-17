AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 128,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AEGON by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

