Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,864 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

