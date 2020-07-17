Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $257.80 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

