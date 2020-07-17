Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $323.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

