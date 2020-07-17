Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
