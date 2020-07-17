Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.96.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.