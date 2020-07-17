Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $201.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

