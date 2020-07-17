Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.26.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $247.38. The company had a trading volume of 634,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,214,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.11. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.