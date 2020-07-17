AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.61. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.63. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 5.6% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 131,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 68.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 172.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

