AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.61. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.63. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
