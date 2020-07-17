Analysts Anticipate Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,256 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,051. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.82. 44,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.08.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

