Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $10,386,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 10,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.53. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

