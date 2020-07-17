Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

