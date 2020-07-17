Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 893,419 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,099,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after buying an additional 52,918 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,452. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

