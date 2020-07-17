ASOS (LON:ASC) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,496 ($43.02). The stock had a trading volume of 281,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 65.59. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,237.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,790.59.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.