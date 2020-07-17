ASOS (LON:ASC) Given New GBX 4,309 Price Target at Societe Generale

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective increased by Societe Generale from GBX 4,289 ($52.78) to GBX 4,309 ($53.03) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,496 ($43.02). The stock had a trading volume of 281,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,237.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,790.59. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

