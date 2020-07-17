Avondale Wealth Management Has $8.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 12.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,847. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

