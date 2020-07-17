Baader Bank Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €80.00 ($89.89) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.55 ($72.52).

ETR WCH traded down €0.16 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting €69.86 ($78.49). 102,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.13 and its 200 day moving average is €58.71. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 52 week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

