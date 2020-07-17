Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 764,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,722,040. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

