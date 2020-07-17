Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Cut by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.56. 141,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

