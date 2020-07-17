Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.42. 868,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,237. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

