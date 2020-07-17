Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lessened by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.07. The company had a trading volume of 885,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average of $251.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

