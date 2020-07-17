BiblePay (BBP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $357,936.98 and approximately $7,064.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

About BiblePay

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,400,964,245 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.