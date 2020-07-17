BitDegree Reaches Market Cap of $387,408.89 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $387,408.89 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.04932069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032480 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

