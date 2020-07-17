Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

Shares of BA opened at $187.94 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $216.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

