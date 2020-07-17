Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $149.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.08.

NYSE BA traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.93. The company had a trading volume of 357,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,061,800. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

