British Land (LON:BLND) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 425 ($5.23) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 426 ($5.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 471.62 ($5.80).

LON BLND traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 368.90 ($4.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 309.40 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 649.40 ($7.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.49.

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.40) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that British Land will post 3427.065785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 46 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £324 ($398.72) per share, with a total value of £14,904 ($18,341.13). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £8,567.04 ($10,542.75).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

