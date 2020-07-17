Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,392. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $188.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.