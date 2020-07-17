Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,556.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 273,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 9,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,027. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

