Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Endeavour Silver posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.96. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,453,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,751,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 509,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

