Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. KB Home posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

