Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. KB Home posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit