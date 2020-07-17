Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 303,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,486. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

