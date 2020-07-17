Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 303,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,486. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

