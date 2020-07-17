Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 165 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 211 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 220.60 ($2.71).

LON:CAPC traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 143.20 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

