CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.94. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

