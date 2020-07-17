CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $4.51. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2,789 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.