Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 7,708 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

LMT stock traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.54. 770,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

