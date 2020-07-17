Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

LOW traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. 1,962,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

