CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 155,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 11,025,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.